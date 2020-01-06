|
Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Hagan
Louisville - passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by family.
Born in Louisville, he was a retired Ironworker for Local 70. He was a 1964 graduate of Bishop David High School, a regular patron at O'Bryan's Tavern and joke-teller. He was an avid fisherman, lover of animals, and a great outdoorsman.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Rose (Cambron) Hagan; brother, Bill Hagan; sister, Marie Mackin; and a dear friend, Joan.
He is survived by his brothers, Cam and Jim (Mary) Hagan; sisters, Barbara Simmons (Bud), Patricia Venhoff, of Columbus, OH, Peggy Peerenboom (Kenny), of Loretto, KY, and Gina Tinnell (Roy); a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
His memorial service will be at 4 PM on Saturday, Janurary 11, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Memorial Visitation will be from 1 PM until service time at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Lions Club Eye Foundation, 301 East Muhammad Ali Boulevard Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020