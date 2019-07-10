Joseph Ryan Cruise



Shepherdsville - 70 passed away at his home after a brief illness Friday, July 5, 2019 with his family by his side.



He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. A retired employee of Masters' Supply Inc. where he worked for 25 years as "the best damn steel pipe buyer in the free world". He enjoyed fishing, golfing, social engagements, Churchill Downs and a diehard Cleveland Browns and Western Kentucky fan.



He was preceded in death by his parents John and Virginia Cruise; his brother Boots Cruise; his brother in-laws Bill Williams and Bo Phillips; along with a nephew George Ryan Cruise.



Joe is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Martha Cruise; his children Katharine Cruise (Nick Staggs) of Louisville and Joanna Cruise of Louisville; his siblings Sedonia Williams of Louisville, Mary Ann Phillips of Louisville and his "onliest" twin brother Pat Cruise (Theresa) of Shepherdsville; his grandchildren Katch Cruise and Grant Staggs; his sister in-law Cindy Cruise of Taylorsville; along with his Mangino in-laws and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating.



Visitations will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of service.



Special thanks to his Hosparus nurse Melissa Renfrow and nursing assistant Robyn Mathias.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Kosair Charity's and Hosparus Health Care.



Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019