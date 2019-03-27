Services
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Turning Point Church
899 W. McClain Ave.
Scottsburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Turning Point Church
899 W. McClain Ave
Scottsburg, IN
View Map
Joseph Stephens Lucas Obituary
Joseph Stephens Lucas

Scottsburg - 75, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Joe was the owner and operator of Joe's Flowers in Scottsburg, Indiana, the former owner of the Lucas Ag Center, J & J Feed Store, Lucas-Graham Oil Company, Joe Lucas Asphalt Sealing Company, and Lucas-Hussey Tobacco Warehouse in Louisville, Kentucky. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War, a member of the Vienna Methodist Church, former member of the Scottsburg Kiwanis Club and enjoyed raising flowers from his greenhouse and socializing with people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Z. L. Lucas, Sr. and Kathern (Bethel); two brothers, Z.L. Lucas, Jr. and George M. Lucas, Sr. and two sisters, Lida M. Lucas and Leona T. Morrow. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Janet M. Lucas; two daughters, Tricia Hancock and Tara Luse; two sons, Joe Combs and Kevin Davis; four sisters, Lois Higdon, Bobbie Fellows-Schneider, Marjorie A. Hougland and Wanda L. Shisler-Irish; eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 6:00 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 immediately followed by the Funeral Service from 6:00 until 7:00 at the Turning Point Church, 899 W. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana with Dr. Larry Bennett officiating. Cremation services were entrusted to Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Turning Point Church c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
