|
|
Joseph W. Waitz
Louisville - Joseph W. Waitz, 72, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with his family by his side, at the Episcopal Church Home.
Joe was born in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from the St. James School. He was a 1964 graduate of Calvert Hall College High School, and he attended the University of Baltimore. He was an account manager for Temple-Inland (currently known as International Paper) for 33 years, until his retirement in 2010.
From 1965- 1971 he was a member of the 29th MP Co. Maryland National Guard. He was a member of the Die Cast Car Club, Epiphany Catholic Church and a Kentucky Colonel.
Joe was preceded in death parents Gilbert T. Waitz and Anne Nemann Waitz; his sister Laura A. Waitz; and his two twin infant granddaughters Dorothy Marie and Catherine Ellen Taylor.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Hall Waitz; daughter, Jessica L. Taylor and her husband, Jaarad; three grandchildren, Avery Jane, Clark William "Liam" and Harper Laurel Taylor; sister, Amy Howell (Jack); god mother and cousin, Sister Agnese Neumann, R.S.N.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road with private burial to follow. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019