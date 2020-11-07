1/1
Joseph "Buck" Wagoner
Joseph "Buck" Wagoner

Louisville - Joseph "Buck" Wagoner, 95, passed away on November 6, 2020.

He was a devoted member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Prospect, and its young at Heart Senior Ministry. His volunteer activities including being a docent at the Louisville Zoo, Habitat for Humanity and Meadowview Health Center.

He was a tool-and-die maker and, a dedicated employee of General Electric from which he retired in 1987.

Buck was preceded in death by his loving wife LaVerne Herberman Wagoner, parents, Louise M. and Joseph W. Wagoner Sr. and sister Nancy Galey.

Survivors include his children: Joann W. Clemons, Mark J. Wagoner (Wendy) and Christopher J. Wagoner (Jill Morris), six grandchildren: Colleen Hartley (Chris), Michael Wagoner (Kristin), Katie Vlachos (Nick), Jennifer Lett (Alan), Lauren Miller (Brad) and Mollie Wagoner (Qifei Zeng), nine great-grandchildren: Fowler, Thomas, Emily, Ember, Brander, Griffin, Hunter, Reece and Zoe, and his sister Jean Keal.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Avenue, Prospect, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:15 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the Mass at St Bernadette. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

For those who wish to participate remotely, please go to St Bernadette's website, stb2008.org then select Watch Live.

Memorial gifts in his honor may be sent to Mass of the Air.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:15 - 02:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
