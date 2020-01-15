Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Middletown United Methodist Church
Joseph Wesley Dearen

Louisville - Joseph Wesley Dearen, age 85, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 14 with family by his side.

A native of Bardstown, KY, Joe graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School and the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Farmhouse fraternity.

He began a distinguished career in sales with American Cyanamid, Ralston Purina and Kalium Chemicals, Ltd. He retired as U.S. General Sales Manager from PPG Industries. In retirement, Joe enjoyed raising and showing miniature horses, playing golf and sharing his love of the farm with his grandchildren. He was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William G. and Ruth Johns Dearen; his brothers, William H. and Victor M. Dearen; and his son-in-law, Gary J. Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lunette Barlow Dearen; four children, Ruth Salley (Randy), Doug Dearen (Sandra), Sandra Miller, Cindy Angel (Rick); fifteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be 10 am Saturday January 18, 2020 at Middletown United Methodist Church, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday, January 17 at Ratterman Brothers East Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middletown United Methodist Church or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
