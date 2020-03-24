Services
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Nalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph William "J.w" Nalley Jr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph William "J.w" Nalley Jr. Obituary
Joseph William "J.W" Nalley, Jr.

New Haven - 82, of New Haven, passed away March 21, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

He was the retired owner and operator of Affordable Truss and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Walker Nalley; his parents, Joseph W. Sr. and Elizabeth Greenwell Nalley; two brothers, Bobby and Philip Nalley; along with a sister, Pamela Nalley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Estelle Masterson Nalley; a son, William Stephen Nalley; a daughter, Michele Smith; a step-son, Charles Dant (Sarah); a step-daughter, Kathleen Culver (Kerry); four brothers, Frank, James Louis, Freddy, and Marty Nalley; six sisters, Rose Ann Cahoe, Kathleen Nalley, Sheila Dones, Bernadette Culver, Arlene Snellen, and Karen Douglas; six grandchildren, Tyler Cox, Jessica Smith, Heather and Austin Clark, Dalton Dant (Pauline), and Caroline Culver; along with one great-grandson, Lucas Dant.

A private burial will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery with a celebration of life and full mass to be held at a later date.

The family requests that anyone wishing to send any expressions of sympathy, please wait until the celebration of life is scheduled, and wishes all to please be safe, be kind, and be blessed.

Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -