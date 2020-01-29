|
Joseph William "Bill" Osbourne
Bardstown - age 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born April 28, 1943 in Springfield to the late Louis and Cecelia Spalding Osbourne. He was the retired CEO of Communicare & was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bill loved his family, had much compassion for his community, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid UK fan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Dominican Brother Peter Osbourne and 2 sisters, Mary Alice Graves and Frances Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Evans Osbourne, 3 sons, Joey Osbourne of San Francisco, CA., John (Ginger) Osbourne of Louisville, Casey Conway of Mt. Juliet, TN., his sister, Joann Smith of Loretto, his brother, Sydney (Ruth Ann) Osbourne of Springfield, 4 grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsey, Payton, Cash William, and a great-granddaughter, Paisley.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Joseph William "Bill" Osbourne will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield. Fr. Kevin McGrath O.P. will be celebrant. Interment will be in St. Rose Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Saturday from 8:30-10:00 am at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. A prayer service will be 6:30 pm Friday at the funeral home. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Association For The Handicapped, Bethany Haven or Room In The Inn. The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020