Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph William Watson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph William Watson Sr. Obituary
Joseph William Watson Sr.

Jeffersonville - Joseph William Watson Sr., 93, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Veterans Medical Center in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Karen Longest.

Survivors include:

2 sons: Joseph W. Watson Jr.(Shirley) and Jonathon Watson, 2 daughters: Louanne Walker(Mike) and Donna Amy(Steve), 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: 1 PM Tuesday March 24, 2020: Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook(1119 E. Market St.) with burial and military honors at Fairview Cemetery(Corydon, IN.) Visitation: 12 Noon - 1 PM Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -