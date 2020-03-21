|
Joseph William Watson Sr.
Jeffersonville - Joseph William Watson Sr., 93, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Veterans Medical Center in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Karen Longest.
Survivors include:
2 sons: Joseph W. Watson Jr.(Shirley) and Jonathon Watson, 2 daughters: Louanne Walker(Mike) and Donna Amy(Steve), 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Celebration of Life: 1 PM Tuesday March 24, 2020: Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook(1119 E. Market St.) with burial and military honors at Fairview Cemetery(Corydon, IN.) Visitation: 12 Noon - 1 PM Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020