Josephine "Jo" Louise Noonan
Louisville - Josephine "Jo" Louise Noonan, 94, on June 15, 2019, decided it was time to now sit next to those she has loved so much and missed for so long. Born March 25, 1925, in Cassis, France, Jo came to the United States following World War II. It would take a bit of time before she finally met her life partner, Edward B. "Bud" Noonan, who she was married to for 53 years until his passing in 2007. Once married, together with his ability to do anything and her determination to let nothing stand in her way, they built their modest estate. While toiling away, they sprinkled in 3 boys: Bud Jr., Terry and Marc. During all of their unequaled drive to "get ahead," they never missed a sporting event, sitting on a Board, be it the Booster Club or PTA, their turn to drive kids or the team wherever, their beloved Louisville Cardinals or a Sunday sermon. With the addition of Jeff, Allyson, Zach and Max and a fair amount of age, the Board and carpool stopped, as it thankfully does for all grandparents, but they still never missed a function of any kind if it was within driving distance and, of course, before it got dark! We all should be so lucky to have parents and grandparents as devoted to their family as these two.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband Bud and son Bud Jr as well as her mother, father, brother, sister and beloved brother-in-law in her home country of France. She is survived by her two sons Terry of Louisville, Marc (Dee) of Louisville, her 4 grandchildren Jeff, Allyson, Zach and Max as well as 5 great grandchildren.
Jo was ready to be with her Lord and her loved ones. We know this because she shared that with us. She is now exactly where she has asked to be for weeks. How can we not feel good for her? Instead of seeing a life come to an end, she would rather have you see it the way she viewed life for all of hers…Whoo Whoo, it's me!!!
Visitation will be Thursday, June 20th from 10AM to 12PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd with her Funeral service to follow at 12PM. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the local Alzheimer's Foundation.
