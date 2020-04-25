|
Josette Marie Bouchet Kearns
LOUISVILLE - 93, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was born September 7, 1926 in Les Avenieres, France. While working as an interpreter at the U.S. Army Headquarters in Lyon, France she met and married an American G.I., William Kearns in 1945. After arriving in Louisville in 1946 she began her teaching career that included the Old Ballard School, Louisville Collegiate Girls School and Kentucky Country Day School. Upon retirement she continued to teach as an instructor in the UofL Foreign Language Department. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Spalding University and her Master's Degree from the University of Louisville. Past affiliations include The Alliance Francaise, Louisville Women's Club, the University of Louisville Alumni Club and she was most proud to be a Docent Emeritus at The Speed Art Museum.
Besides her husband she is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Maria Bouchet and her son-in -law, James Whaley.
She is survived by her children, Marc Kearns (Joann), Bruce Kearns (Laura) and Natalie Kearns-Whaley; grandchildren, Jon Hixson, Chloe Hixson and Annick Williamson (Conner).
In lieu of flowers donations to the Speed Art Museum in her name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020