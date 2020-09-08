1/1
Joshua David Norsworthy
Joshua David Norsworthy

Louisville - 43, passed away on September 5, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Karen, and his brother, Travis.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Norsworthy; children, Webster, Carter, and Casey Walls; father, Joe Norsworthy; sisters, Kerri (Eric) Walker and Marcie (Kenny) McBride; grandparents, Billy and Margaret Norsworthy; uncles, Eddie and Greg Lacefield; and godsons, Kaine and Kyan Samuels.

Funeral service will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 4:00pm, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm and proceed until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Germantown Senior Center.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
