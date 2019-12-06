|
Joshua Rutledge
Brooks - Joshua Barton Rutledge, age 37, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on December 3, 2019. Josh was born on August 6, 1982 in Louisville, KY to J.B. Rutledge and Lana (Fryman) Kaelin. Josh was a concrete finisher and a terrific artist. Among those that preceded him in death are his son, Jagger Clay Clark-Rutledge; and grandparents, J.T. and Blondie Rutledge, Gene Fryman and Melvin Blakeman.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Lana Kaelin (Michael); father, J.B. Rutledge (Kathy Jones); grandmother, Betty Blakeman; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Ferguson Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm and Monday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019