Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Highway at Brooks Road
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Highway at Brooks Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Highway at Brooks Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Rutledge


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Rutledge Obituary
Joshua Rutledge

Brooks - Joshua Barton Rutledge, age 37, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on December 3, 2019. Josh was born on August 6, 1982 in Louisville, KY to J.B. Rutledge and Lana (Fryman) Kaelin. Josh was a concrete finisher and a terrific artist. Among those that preceded him in death are his son, Jagger Clay Clark-Rutledge; and grandparents, J.T. and Blondie Rutledge, Gene Fryman and Melvin Blakeman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Lana Kaelin (Michael); father, J.B. Rutledge (Kathy Jones); grandmother, Betty Blakeman; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Ferguson Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm and Monday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -