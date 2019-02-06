|
Joshua Wesley Kidwell
Louisville - 23, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.
He was owner and operator of Kidwell's Auto Beautification, a member of Black Achievers, and a 2015 alumni of Trinity High School .
He is survived by his parents, Alonzo and Georgette Kidwell; sisters, Erin and Blaire Kidwell; grandmother, Priscilla Kidwell; aunts, Carol Stovall, Glenda Stovall, Tonya Stovall- Shaw (Bryan),and Rozalind Bell (Desmond); girlfriend, Kaelyn Taylor; beloved animals, Frankie, Ears, Jr., Peanut, Alfee and the cats.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019