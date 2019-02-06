Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Lane
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Lane
Joshua Wesley Kidwell


Joshua Wesley Kidwell Obituary
Joshua Wesley Kidwell

Louisville - 23, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.

He was owner and operator of Kidwell's Auto Beautification, a member of Black Achievers, and a 2015 alumni of Trinity High School .

He is survived by his parents, Alonzo and Georgette Kidwell; sisters, Erin and Blaire Kidwell; grandmother, Priscilla Kidwell; aunts, Carol Stovall, Glenda Stovall, Tonya Stovall- Shaw (Bryan),and Rozalind Bell (Desmond); girlfriend, Kaelyn Taylor; beloved animals, Frankie, Ears, Jr., Peanut, Alfee and the cats.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
