|
|
Joy Elaine Fisher
Mt. Washington - Joy Elaine Fisher, 85, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Baptist Health.
She was a lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, a retired school teacher, and a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was widely loved and treasured by her friends and family; her warm and gentle spirit was matched by none. Joy was pure love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.E. and Bernice Barnes Fisher; and siblings, Sterling Fisher, Demetra Porter, and Alma Moore.
Joy is survived by a niece, Karen Fisher-Brasher; nephews, Vee Fisher, Gregg Moore, and Larry Porter; along with several great nieces and nephews, including, Elaina Janes (Kelly).
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial gifts are suggested to Bethel United Methodist Church or Kentucky United Methodist Home for Children and Youth.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019