McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Joy Elaine Fisher Obituary
Joy Elaine Fisher

Mt. Washington - Joy Elaine Fisher, 85, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Baptist Health.

She was a lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, a retired school teacher, and a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was widely loved and treasured by her friends and family; her warm and gentle spirit was matched by none. Joy was pure love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.E. and Bernice Barnes Fisher; and siblings, Sterling Fisher, Demetra Porter, and Alma Moore.

Joy is survived by a niece, Karen Fisher-Brasher; nephews, Vee Fisher, Gregg Moore, and Larry Porter; along with several great nieces and nephews, including, Elaina Janes (Kelly).

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Bethel United Methodist Church or Kentucky United Methodist Home for Children and Youth.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
