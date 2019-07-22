|
Joy Hammer Haskell
Prospect - Joy Hammer Haskell, 72 of Louisville, died on July 20, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, the eldest child of Milton and Ruth Hammer.
Joy graduated from Carnegie Technical Schools as one of four women in her class and went on to obtain her Master's degree of Arts and Teaching from the University of Pittsburgh. Her passion for mathematics led to her teaching high school before managing the office of Haskell Orthodontics, with her husband. She was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, having served for many years on their board, and was an associate member of Congregation Keneseth Israel.
Joy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; her daughters, Ellen Haskell (John Gibbs), Jessica Haskell, and Jennifer Haskell; her grandson, the apple of her eye, Ezra Haskell-Gibbs; and her siblings, Margie Lieber (James), Ronna Hammer (Roman Soto) and Daniel Hammer.
Funeral services are at 4 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. 1338 Ellison Ave, with interment to follow in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Visiting begins at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts are appreciated to Congregation Adath Jeshurun or , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019