Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
Joy J. Simpson Obituary
Joy J. Simpson

Louisville - Joy J. Simpson, 82, wife to the late Sidney Simpson, passed away surrounded by her family, on Sunday March 24, 2019 at Norton Hosparus Center. She was born to the late Richard and Leona (Young) Hoefler in Louisville on May 11, 1936. She is also preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Simpson and sister, Delores Fiddler.

She leaves to cherish her memory children, Debra Noonan (Mike), Gloria Elmore (Timmy), Donnie Simpson (Tammy), Cindy Lewis (Glen), 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren along with sisters Gloria Noble (Johnnie) Connie Isham and nephew Gary Hoefler.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7, Thursday from 11-7 and Friday from 9:00 until time of service.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
