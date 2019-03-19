|
|
Joy Klopper
Rancho Mirage - Joy Klopper, age 92 died in Rancho Mirage, California on March 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 2000. She was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Her parents were Ruth and Leo Baach, her brothers Buddy and Jack. For 45 years she lived in Cleveland, Ohio and raised her family. She was involved in many charities in all three cities. In 1983 she served as President of The Cleveland Women's Golf Association.
Her children, grandson, great grandaughter celebrate her life.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019