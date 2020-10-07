Joy StephensLOUISVILLE - Joy Stephens died on October 5. Born Margaret Joy Beliles on September 9, 1930, Joy was exquisitely beautiful, loving and creative: a poet, artist and story teller. She loved her work in the University of Louisville Music Library and cherished music students as her family. Joy joins in the paradise of God her husband Eldee, son Eldee, Jr., brother Randall, and parents Macy and Boss Beliles. She leaves behind her sister Veda Wilkinson, brother Joel Beliles, her partner in life and adventure Maria Spychiger, as well as children Cleophas (Perri), Adam (Victoria) Delinda (Gregory), and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her children look forward to celebrating her precious life with many friends in a time to come. As memorials for Joy: please love each other - and read something good.