Joy Stephens
1930 - 2020
LOUISVILLE - Joy Stephens died on October 5. Born Margaret Joy Beliles on September 9, 1930, Joy was exquisitely beautiful, loving and creative: a poet, artist and story teller. She loved her work in the University of Louisville Music Library and cherished music students as her family. Joy joins in the paradise of God her husband Eldee, son Eldee, Jr., brother Randall, and parents Macy and Boss Beliles. She leaves behind her sister Veda Wilkinson, brother Joel Beliles, her partner in life and adventure Maria Spychiger, as well as children Cleophas (Perri), Adam (Victoria) Delinda (Gregory), and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her children look forward to celebrating her precious life with many friends in a time to come. As memorials for Joy: please love each other - and read something good.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
