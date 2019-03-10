|
Joyce A. Slusher
Louisville - Joyce A. Slusher (Reynolds), 87, of Louisville, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
A native of Champaign, IL, she was the daughter of the late Royce and Cleo Collins Reynolds, and sister to the late Bill Reynolds, and Judy Reynolds Hinners.
She married the late Stanley L. Slusher in 1953 in Champaign, IL, where they had four children, whom she is survived by, including, John and James Slusher and Nancy and Kim Wilson.
Having moved with her husband and children to Louisville in 1967, she touched many lives, specifically teachers, staff, and students at Westport Middle School, where her daughter Kim taught. Joyce dedicated over a decade of her time tutoring across various subjects, and was someone the kids depended on and trusted day after day.
Throughout her adult life she and her husband shared an appreciation for the arts, attending productions at the Kentucky Center for the Arts and her granddaughter's dance recitals, and baseball. Joyce and Stan traveled extensively to watch the high school and college baseball career of a grandson.
She was well known for feeding and caring for others, whether it was for her grandson's baseball team and their families, her friends and family, or even the bank tellers down the street. Whomever she came to know was met with a "How are ya?!" and chocolate brownies, banana breads, or a casserole. Her love of baking and cooking was abundant and she showed her love for everyone through food.
For decades she documented the journey of her life and the people she met along the way. Whether she was journaling to say she knitted all day, another passion of hers, had an amazing hand at Bridge (Gin Rummy was also a favorite), or something more momentous like the birth of one of her great grandchildren, it was noted in ink and dated.
Joyce is survived by her four children; five grandchildren, Matthew and Benjamin Wilson, Laurann Slusher, Katy Miller (Wilson), and Abby Baric (Wilson); and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to March for Dimes, Leukemia Foundation, WHAS Crusade for Children, or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019