|
|
Joyce Ann Baker Mills
Louisville - Joyce Ann Baker Mills, 88, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Joyce was born in Louisville, KY to the late Darrell and Madeline Baker. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker for her children and husband. She and her family were founding members of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and then later became a member at St. Martha Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kendrick Nolon Mills, Sr.; parents; grandson, Brian Joe McNatt; great-grandchildren, Sloane, Ryland, and Abel Clark; son-in-law, Terry McNatt; and special adoptive grandparents to her children, William and Cora Abel.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Dariel McNatt, Nolon Mills Jr. (Sharon), Debbie Eichberger (Steve), Keefe Mills (Evie), Kevin Mills, and Denise Lesch (John); grandchildren, Amy, Darin (Tara), Keegan (Jennifer), Casey, Andy (Susan), Joanna (Joe), Sydney, Robbie, Keith, Kyle Michael (Heather), Keeley, Kristen Megan, and Krew; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Louise Meredith, Vivian Majors, and Sharon Cannon.
Funeral Mass for Joyce will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church. There will be a private burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 4 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019