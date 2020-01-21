|
Joyce Ann Boles
Louisville - Joyce Ann Boles, 75, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
She was a graduate of Oregon Health Sciences University School of Nursing where she earned her BSN and MSN degrees. Joyce taught at Bellarmine College in their Nursing Program. Her career of over 15 years in Nursing in Louisville occurred at Our Lady of Peace Hospital as Director of Psychiatric Services.
Joyce was born in Salem, Oregon to the late Donald R. and Haneta Mae Smith. She worked as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and served her family faithfully as an Army wife and mother to two wonderful children.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Ret. Colonel, Edward A. Boles; son, Edward Eric Boles; daughter, Jennifer Ann Boles; grandchildren, Holden and Cheyenne Boles; brother, Lawrence Smith and his wife, Sandy; special niece and nephew, Alyssa Middleton and her husband, Tony and Jeffery Smith and his wife, Megan.
Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. Friday and 10-8 p.m. Saturday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road - Louisville. She will be laid to rest following a graveside service in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to National Association of Mental Illness, 708 West Magazine Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020