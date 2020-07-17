Joyce Ann EstepLouisville - Joyce Ann Estep, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.She was born on October 5, 1938 in Barren County to Virgil T. and Irene Grinstead of Glasgow, Kentucky.Joyce was a member of Southeast Christian Church. A member of Baptist Milestone Wellness Center. She graduated from Austin-Tracy High School and attended Bellarmine University. She worked at NAPA Auto Parts and was a realtor for Century 21.Joyce is survived by her husband, of sixty-four years, E.G Estep; her son, Michael Dwayne Estep and his wife, Jill Estep; grandsons, Jack Matthew Estep and Jay Peyton Estep; sisters, Genene Parker (George), Judy Waller, Dorris Polson, and Deborah Jo Poynter; and brother, Jerry Grinstead.The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kommor for his excellent care and the Palliative Care Floor at Baptist Health.Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Wayside Christian Mission, P.O. Box 7249, Louisville, KY 40257 or WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.