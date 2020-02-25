|
Joyce Ann Fields
Louisville - 87, formerly of Louisville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Carmel, IN.
She was the former Joyce Ann Harris, a 1950 graduate of Presentation Academy, a former resident of Audubon Park, where she lived her entire married life, a retired administrative assistant for the Jefferson County Medical Society, an accomplished bridge player, cook and homemaker, a volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor, and a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Fields; and her dear sister, Mary Conway.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas H. Fields of Washington D.C., and Robert O. Fields (Sharie) of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Mitchell Korolev and Naomi Fields; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon Monday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen Martyr Church or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020