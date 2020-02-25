Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Joyce Fields
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Church
2931 Pindell Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Fields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann Fields Obituary
Joyce Ann Fields

Louisville - 87, formerly of Louisville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Carmel, IN.

She was the former Joyce Ann Harris, a 1950 graduate of Presentation Academy, a former resident of Audubon Park, where she lived her entire married life, a retired administrative assistant for the Jefferson County Medical Society, an accomplished bridge player, cook and homemaker, a volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor, and a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Fields; and her dear sister, Mary Conway.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas H. Fields of Washington D.C., and Robert O. Fields (Sharie) of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Mitchell Korolev and Naomi Fields; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon Monday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen Martyr Church or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now