Joyce Ann Harkins Caudill
Louisville - Joyce Ann Harkins Caudill, 79, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Joyce was a member of Third Avenue Baptist Church. She retired after 40 years of teaching at Kenwood Elementary. She was a devoted grandmother, whose grandchildren meant everything to her. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.C and Virginia Harkins; and her loving husband, Donald Glenn Caudill. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jenny (Terry) Gowen; grandchildren, Emaleigh and Brendan Gowen; brother, Russell (Linda) Harkins; and many other loving family members and friends. Memorial Donations in Joyce's name can be made to Norton Children's Hospital.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.