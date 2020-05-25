Joyce Ann Harkins Caudill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Harkins Caudill

Louisville - Joyce Ann Harkins Caudill, 79, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Joyce was a member of Third Avenue Baptist Church. She retired after 40 years of teaching at Kenwood Elementary. She was a devoted grandmother, whose grandchildren meant everything to her. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.C and Virginia Harkins; and her loving husband, Donald Glenn Caudill. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jenny (Terry) Gowen; grandchildren, Emaleigh and Brendan Gowen; brother, Russell (Linda) Harkins; and many other loving family members and friends. Memorial Donations in Joyce's name can be made to Norton Children's Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved