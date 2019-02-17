Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Joyce Ann (McHugh) Kormanis Obituary
Joyce Ann (McHugh) Kormanis

- - Joyce Ann (McHugh) Kormanis, 77, died peacefully in her sleep from Alzheimer's Disease, on February 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years George D. Kormanis, her parents Harold and Helen (Valeri) McHugh, and her brother Dennis John McHugh. She is survived by her four children Lori (Keith) Mitchell, Mark (Martha) Kormanis, Todd (Laura) Kormanis, and Kevin Kormanis, her 10 grandchildren; Matt Mitchell, Meghan Mitchell, TJ Kormanis, Connor Kormanis, Carley Kormanis, Noah Kormanis, Chase Kormanis, Kendall Kormanis, Sydney Kormanis, Molly Kormanis, and her new great grandson Jackson. Her beloved sister Janice (Joe) Perehinec, and her many nieces and nephews. Joyce was born in 1941 and raised in Colver, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in 1962 with a degree in nursing, something of which she was very proud. Joyce took great pride and joy in raising her four children, being known as "the baby whisperer", and making any house a home. Family meant everything to her and her greatest pleasure was having her 10 grandchildren fight over her lap. Joyce was a loving wife, an amazing mother, and a beloved Nani. She will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held in honor of both Joyce and George in Cresson, Pennsylvania on February 19, 2019 at 11am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. To send a condolence, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
