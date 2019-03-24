|
Joyce Ann Martin
Louisville, Ky - Martin, Joyce Ann, 81, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday at the Episcopal Church Home.
She was born March 26, 1937, in Louisville, to the late Milton and Mildred Schaffner.
Joyce was a proud graduate of Loretta High School in 1955. She is a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a former member of Hunting Creek Country Club. She enjoyed all things tennis, watching golf, playing cards at the Bonnycastle Club, visits to the casino and spending time with her extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her step-father Richard 'Mac' McDaniel and her husband of 25 years, Richard Lee Martin.
Joyce is survived by her son Steve Martin (Chandra) of Louisville; step-daughter Laura Brown (Chandler) of Duluth GA; step-son Rick Martin (Roxanne) of Greencastle IN; grandchildren Brad, Nate, Patrick, Jessie, Jenny, Michael and Paige; great-grandchilden Harper and Nora; multiple members of the Harris family; and her dearest childhood friend Annie Neff.
Her funeral service will be at Noon on Wednesday, March 27th at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Homes, in St. Matthews, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky, with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday also at Ratterman Brothers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville and the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019