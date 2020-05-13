Joyce Ann Royalty
1944 - 2020
Joyce Ann Royalty

Louisville - Joyce Ann Royalty, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

She was born in 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to Aaron Royalty and Mary (Probus) Cash. She is preceded in death by her father Aaron J. Royalty, step-father, Randall Cash and brother, Jerry Royalty.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Kim Moore Cary, Robin Moore, Brooke Naseth, mother, Mary Cash, grandchildren, Aaron Mingus and India Rose Cary.

Joyce was effervescent and always the life of the party. She was a hair stylist by trade and her creativity was reflected in many areas. She was a talented home-cook with a passion for gardening, landscaping and a penchant for fashion. Her personality and gift for story telling will be dearly missed.

All services will be private for Joyce and she will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
