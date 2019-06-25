Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Silver Street United Methodist Church
413 Silver St.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Street United Methodist Church
413 Silver St.
Joyce Ann Tackett Melhiser


Joyce Ann Tackett Melhiser Obituary
Joyce Ann Tackett Melhiser

New Albany, Indiana - 79, passed away Sunday at Providence Retirement Home.

A Celebration of Joyce's life: 11 AM Thursday: Silver Street United Methodist Church(413 Silver St.). Visitation: the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes: 1 - 8 PM Wednesday and 10 - 11 AM Thursday at the church before the service. To view the full obituary and to leave a special message for the family: visit www.nsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
