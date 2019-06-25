|
|
Joyce Ann Tackett Melhiser
New Albany, Indiana - 79, passed away Sunday at Providence Retirement Home.
A Celebration of Joyce's life: 11 AM Thursday: Silver Street United Methodist Church(413 Silver St.). Visitation: the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes: 1 - 8 PM Wednesday and 10 - 11 AM Thursday at the church before the service. To view the full obituary and to leave a special message for the family: visit www.nsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019