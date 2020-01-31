Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Crescent Hill Baptist Church
2800 Frankfort Avenue
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Crescent Hill Baptist Church
2800 Frankfort Avenue
Joyce Ann VanHoose Obituary
Joyce Ann Van Hoose

Louisville - Joyce Ann Van Hoose 79, of Crescent Hill, passed away Thursday January 30, 2020. She was born November 18, 1940 to the late Leroy and Minnie Blanche Eaton Curry. Joyce was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Male High School where she was a majorette, played the flute, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade, and was in the first Pegasus Parade. She was a member for approximately 60 years at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, where she lovingly cooked for many events. She was a former PTA president, assisted with the Crescent Hill Athletic Association, and was an active non-member of the Louisville East Lions Club. Joyce was everyone's helper, always willing and able and could never say "NO" to anyone. Joyce was the Matriarch of the family she truly loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Betty Craig, and her infant sister Peggy Curry.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Van Hoose, daughter Pamela Galage (Mike), son Rick Van Hoose (Terri), and her grandchildren Allison, Will, Cortney, Jackie, Morgan, Jeff, Brooke, Matt, Megan, and Ryan, her great-grandchildren Mason, Maddie, Sophia, Ashlynn, Kellen, Walker, Raylan, Lincoln, all of her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2800 Frankfort Avenue, with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 2-8 Monday at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave, and after 10 am Tuesday at her church.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
