Services
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246-3344
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus)
Sellersburg, KY
Interment
Following Services
Sellersburg Cemetery
Joyce B. Gambrall


1934 - 2019
Joyce B. Gambrall Obituary
Joyce B. Gambrall

Sellersburg - , 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Rockford, Illinois. Joyce was a native of Sellersburg, Indiana. She was born on October 25, 1934 to the late Emmett and Antoinette Burton (Meagher) in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a member of the St. John Paul II Catholic Church located in Sellersburg. Joyce retired from West Clark School System after 25 years of service. She was a former member of the St. John Paul II quilters club. Joyce was the number one Cincinnati Reds and University of Notre Dame fan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernie Gambrall and by her sister Mary Wooldridge.

Survivors include her son, Douglas Gambrall (Debbie) of Dubuque, Iowa and her daughter, Donna Schweitzer (Paul) of Rockford, Illinois. Joyce also leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus) in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg. Memorial contributions can be made to UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital Attn: Dr. Susan Cohn Neuroblastoma Research Fund (5721 S. Maryland Ave Chicago IL 60637).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
