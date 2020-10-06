Joyce Brown Luckett
Louisville - Joyce Brown Luckett, age 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Russell Springs, Kentucky to the late Athol and Zilma Dunbar Brown. After high school, she moved to Louisville, where she obtained her cosmetology degree and spent years working as a beautician. She later found herself working at the old Methodist Hospital and at Norton Hospital as a gift shop supervisor. These little shops are where she made a host of lifelong friends, whose friendships she deeply cherished. Joyce was also a fan of the Arts. She loved to attend the ballet, listen to the tunes from a piano, or the string hits of a violin. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Glenys Brown and her brother, Roger Lee Brown
Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 years, Pat Luckett; two sons, Clinton Luckett of New York City and Chris (Rebecca) Luckett of Fisherville, Ky; two sisters, Janice Corbin of Campbellsville, Ky, and Gladys Kimbler of Mt. Washington, Ky; three grandchildren, Maya, Andie, and Jude Luckett of Fisherville, Ky; and a host of family and friends who will be left to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Joyce's life will follow at 4 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Ono, Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to the Louisville Ballet.
