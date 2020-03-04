Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bullitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bullitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Bullitt Obituary
Joyce Bullitt

Louisville - Joyce Bullitt, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 1. She was born on April 15, 1948 in Morgantown, Kentucky to Fred and Theresa (Morris) Ray. Joyce is survived by her loving, Daughter, Sherronda Eley, Son, Leon (LaTonya) Brown, Daughter, Lativia Johnson-Thomas, and Siblings. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central). The family requests that contributions in Joyce 's memory be made to Jefferson County School Teachers. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -