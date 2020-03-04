|
Joyce Bullitt
Louisville - Joyce Bullitt, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 1. She was born on April 15, 1948 in Morgantown, Kentucky to Fred and Theresa (Morris) Ray. Joyce is survived by her loving, Daughter, Sherronda Eley, Son, Leon (LaTonya) Brown, Daughter, Lativia Johnson-Thomas, and Siblings. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central). The family requests that contributions in Joyce 's memory be made to Jefferson County School Teachers. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020