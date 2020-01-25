|
|
Joyce Butt McCullough
Louisville - Joyce Butt McCullough 93 passed away Saturday, January 24, 2020 at Louisville East Post Acute Care. She was born to the late Bob Gaines and Elisabeth Butt in Titusville, FL.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. McCullough and her daughter, Elisabeth Anne Decoste.
She is survived by her children, Cheri Abel (Bob), John A. McCullough (Linda), Beth McCullough Pyle, Kevin McCullough (Susan), and Shannon Paul (Billy); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home
RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020