Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Joyce Butt McCullough

Joyce Butt McCullough Obituary
Joyce Butt McCullough

Louisville - Joyce Butt McCullough 93 passed away Saturday, January 24, 2020 at Louisville East Post Acute Care. She was born to the late Bob Gaines and Elisabeth Butt in Titusville, FL.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. McCullough and her daughter, Elisabeth Anne Decoste.

She is survived by her children, Cheri Abel (Bob), John A. McCullough (Linda), Beth McCullough Pyle, Kevin McCullough (Susan), and Shannon Paul (Billy); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren

Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home

RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
