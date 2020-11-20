1/1
Joyce Downs
Joyce Downs

Louisville - Helen "Joyce" Cahoe Downs, 81, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at University Hospital with her husband by her side.

She graduated from Fern Creek High School and University of Louisville. She worked at Dairyman, Inc. for over 20 years and Food Service Corp. for over 10 years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George M. Cahoe and Helen Elizabeth Simpson Cahoe; brother, Francis Borgia Cahoe; sister, Carol Ann Flannery; and brothers-in-law, Robert Hoffmann and Jerry Flannery.

She was married to the love of her life, Gerald Downs for 37 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by step-children, Amy Laird and Gerald Downs, Jr. (Shannon) and their families; sisters, Fay Hoffmann and Rose Foushee; and sisters-in-law, Sheila Downs (Alex) and Chris Cahoe; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Mass of the Air or KY Humane Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
