Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Joyce Elaine Munson


1929 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Munson

Louisville - Joyce Elaine Munson (Ging to her family) passed away on February 20th, 2020, 15 days after the passing of her husband of 68 years James (Jim) Munson. Joyce was born on July 24th, 1929 to Jerry and Blanche Libal in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joyce attended Stephens College and graduated with a BA in Fine Arts and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Joyce met Jim on a blind date and were married on July 14th, 1951. Once settled in Louisville, KY, she taught art classes in the Jefferson County school system until the birth of her first child.

She was a loving and caring wife and mother, fabulous baker and cook, quilt maker and Super Fan of her athletic sons. Over many years, her children, grandchildren and friend's newborn children received hand made quilts from Ging, all made with love.

Joyce was a Christian, a long-time member of the Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church, a supporter of the non-profit Cabbage Patch, a fabulous homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family and will forever be in our hearts, prayers and memories and passes on her love of baking, quilting and motherhood to her daughter-in-law, granddaughter and granddaughters-in-law.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Munson, her son Eric "Rick" Munson, and her parents Jerry and Blanche Libal.

Joyce is survived by her son, Todd Munson, daughter in law, Sue Munson, grandchildren, Aaryn Munson-Price, Benjamin Munson and Nicholas Munson, granddaughters in law, Mallory Munson and Emily Munson, grandson in law, Luke Price, great grandchildren, Jamis and Emitt Price and Jaxon and Miles Munson.

A joint memorial service for James and Joyce will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 12pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
