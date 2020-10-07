Joyce Frizell Butler
Louisville -
Butler, Joyce Frizell, 72, of Louisville died Thursday October 1, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Columbia, SC, a retired production supervisor for the Phillip Morris Corp., a tax accountant for SKS Tax Services and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter Alisa V. Brady; three sons Stephen A. Butler, Jr. (Latisha); Timothy A. Stringer, Sr. (Lisa) and Raymont D. Holt, Sr. (Marilyn); her mother Julia A. Brady; a sister Katherine Brockington (James); a brother Roland H. Brady and 10 grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 10, 2020 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday October 10, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Burial will be Monday October 12, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
