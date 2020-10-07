1/1
Joyce Frizell Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Frizell Butler

Louisville -

Butler, Joyce Frizell, 72, of Louisville died Thursday October 1, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Columbia, SC, a retired production supervisor for the Phillip Morris Corp., a tax accountant for SKS Tax Services and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter Alisa V. Brady; three sons Stephen A. Butler, Jr. (Latisha); Timothy A. Stringer, Sr. (Lisa) and Raymont D. Holt, Sr. (Marilyn); her mother Julia A. Brady; a sister Katherine Brockington (James); a brother Roland H. Brady and 10 grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 10, 2020 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday October 10, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Burial will be Monday October 12, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Online condolences wpportermortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Burial
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved