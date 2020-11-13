1/1
Joyce Griggs
1936 - 2020
Joyce Griggs

Louisville - 84 was born November 3, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH. She was raised in Berrytown, KY and educated at Lincoln Institute. she worked as a nurse for 32 years at Our Lady of Peace Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband George W., and daughters Karen, Delisa, and Lisa D. Griggs. She is survived by Sister-in-Law Minnie L. Jones, seven sons George L. (Rosalyn), Monte, Anthony, Broderick, Keith (Wendy), and Darren (Nicole) Griggs, two daughters Wonda, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Walk through visitation 10-12 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, 1425 Bland Street. Services will follow at 12 Noon at Newburg-Petersburg Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater St. Mark Baptist Church
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Newburg-Petersburg Cemetery
