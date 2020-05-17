Joyce Hannan Trott
1933 - 2020
Joyce Hannan Trott

Jeffersonville, IN - Joyce Hannan Trott, 87, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Joyce was born in Louisville in 1933, to the late Joseph and Ada Hannan. She was a long-time member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, a fervent reader, and an avid U of L fan. She loved the holidays and made them memorable for many.

She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Ann Trott; and parents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Gene Trott; children, Mark Trott, Terri Isgrigg (Greg), and Julie Burnett (Brian); grandchildren, Natalie McLochlin (Ayron), Katie Burnett, and Molly Burnett; great-grandchildren, Blaire and Sutton McLochlin; sister, Betty Curran, and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a kind and devoted wife, mother, Meemaw, and friend who delighted in the company of her loved ones and always put others before herself. She was adored by family and friends alike and will be dearly missed.

Due to the climate surrounding COVID-19, the family will be holding a private Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her name to Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150; hosparushealth.org.

Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
