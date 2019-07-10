|
Joyce Jean Schieneman Harris
Louisville - to some known as "Pinkie," age 78, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was a member of Briargate Presbyterian Church, TWIGS #1, and a lifetime member of DuPont Manual Alumni Association. Joyce was an artist who saw the beauty in the world and her gifts will live on through those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Harris; and parents Lillie Mae and Edward Voit.
Joyce's survivors include her two daughters, Carla Carlton (Chad), and Deanna Harris; one brother, Edward Voit (Shirley); one sister, Jo Ann Collins; two grandchildren, Harper and Clay Carlton; aunt Marjorie McGinnis; dear friend Pat Turner; and grand-dog, Woody.
Funeral Services will be at 10 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM on Thursday, at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Welcome Table of Briargate Presbyterian Church (2100 Upper Hunters Trace Louisville, KY 40216).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019