Joyce June AnkenyLouisville - Joyce June Ankeny, born 8/2/33, passed on Sunday October 11th.Joyce was an associate at Target Stony Brook over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her Husband Robert Ankeny. She leaves behind 2 sons Rick, Reynold and Daughter Gloria Ankeny, 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family is asking for all expressions of Sympathy be made to her disabled daughter Gloria Ankeny at 3604 Canterbury Dr Louisville, KY 40299.