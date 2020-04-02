|
|
Joyce King
Louisville - Joyce King, 79, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born on October 19, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late David and Laura (Sparrow) Moorman. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William Matthew King, grandson, Andrew Dever, sisters, Virginia Smart, Linda King, Marcella Stewart and brother, Richard Moorman.
Joyce retired from Kosair Children's Hospital after 34 years of service and a longtime member of Valley View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Crawley (Jarod Forbes), Judy Harryman (Garry), Amy Scott-Collins (Danny), son, Sean King, step-children, Connie King-Cooper (Tom), Charles King and Terrie King-Koury. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 6 siblings.
Services for Joyce will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Chenoweth Run Cemetery. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
The family requests that contributions in Joyce's memory be made to WHAS Crusade for Children (520 W. Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020