Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Joyce L. Gast

Joyce L. Gast Obituary
Joyce L. Gast

Louisville - Joyce Gast, 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Palliative Care at Baptist Health with family at her side. Joyce's gentle and kind spirit touched everyone who knew her. She worked for many years as a front desk manager at Holiday Inn and retired from the family business, The Mower Shop. She loved reading, U of L sports, family activities, and going for long drives. We loved her sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Gast. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Debbie Humbert (Brian); two grandchildren, Emile Humbert (Samantha) and Elliott Humbert; three great grandchildren, Fiona, Amelia, and Wesley. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday. The family wishes to express their appreciation to her caregivers, Ann and Paula. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
