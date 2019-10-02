|
|
Joyce L. Hughes
Louisville - 69, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
She was a retired educator for JCPS.
She is survived by her siblings, Marion W. Hughes (Virginia), William E. Hughes, Jr. (Phyllis); and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at Watson Memorial Baptist Church, 7217 Nachand Ln., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019