Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Watson Memorial Baptist Church
7217 Nachand Ln.
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Watson Memorial Baptist Church
7217 Nachand Ln.
Joyce L. Hughes

Joyce L. Hughes Obituary
Joyce L. Hughes

Louisville - 69, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

She was a retired educator for JCPS.

She is survived by her siblings, Marion W. Hughes (Virginia), William E. Hughes, Jr. (Phyllis); and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at Watson Memorial Baptist Church, 7217 Nachand Ln., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
