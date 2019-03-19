Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lawson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Lawson Obituary
Joyce Lawson

Hillview - Ms. R. Joyce (Wilkerson) Lawson, age 81, of Hillview returned to her Heavenly Father on March 15, 2019. Ms. Lawson was born on November 15, 1937 in Corbin, KY to the late Elisha and Ruth (Sams) Wilkerson. She retired from Ford Motor Company after 31 years of serving as an Administrative Assistant and Accountant. Her biggest joy in life was her four children, who have and will always love her. She selflessly put "her babies" first and devoted her life to them until her final day. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; and her fur baby, Chloe. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Herschel Lawson (Tammy), Denise Ward (Stuart), Mark Lawson and David Lawson (Stacey); grandchildren, Courtney Moore, Cierra Lawson and Cher Ciaburri; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Levi; sister, Linda Underwood (Harold); and her beloved fur baby, Zoey.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1-8 pm and Friday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now