Joyce Lawson
Hillview - Ms. R. Joyce (Wilkerson) Lawson, age 81, of Hillview returned to her Heavenly Father on March 15, 2019. Ms. Lawson was born on November 15, 1937 in Corbin, KY to the late Elisha and Ruth (Sams) Wilkerson. She retired from Ford Motor Company after 31 years of serving as an Administrative Assistant and Accountant. Her biggest joy in life was her four children, who have and will always love her. She selflessly put "her babies" first and devoted her life to them until her final day. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; and her fur baby, Chloe. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Herschel Lawson (Tammy), Denise Ward (Stuart), Mark Lawson and David Lawson (Stacey); grandchildren, Courtney Moore, Cierra Lawson and Cher Ciaburri; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Levi; sister, Linda Underwood (Harold); and her beloved fur baby, Zoey.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1-8 pm and Friday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019