|
|
Joyce Louise (Tyrrell) Cato
Louisville - CATO, JOYCE LOUISE (TYRRELL) 78, of Louisville, passed away Dec. 15 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Louisville, she was a former St. Elizabeth Catholic Elementary teacher and the Green Spring City Clerk for more than 30 years. A graduate of Assumption High School and the University of Louisville, she was a member of the Louisville Woman's Club, the Fillies, the Queen's Daughters, Beta Sigma Phi and the former president of the Louisville Bar Association Auxiliary. She enjoyed being a tour guide, traveling, cooking, fishing and the arts.
She was preceded in death by her brother Jim Tyrrell.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Walter L. Cato, Jr.; siblings Kenneth Tyrrell (Jeannie) and Karen Krupiczewicz (Wesley); children Annalee Worthington (Jim), Candace Cato, Finn Cato and Tyrrell Cato; grandchildren Alexandra Drexelius, James Worthington, Jr., and Clarissa Worthington; and numerous extended family members.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Prospect with burial to follow in Saint Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street. Visitation will be 2 - 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Woman's Club of Louisville Charity Fund, 1320 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, KY, 40208.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019