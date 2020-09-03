1/1
Joyce Mae Fleming
Joyce Mae Fleming

Louisville - 76, She was born to the late James David and Lillie Mae McClung. Joyce and her twin sister, Janyce, were inseparable growing up and spoke often in their adult years when life took them in separate directions. Joyce volunteered in her sons' schools and her family's church in many vital roles over the years and she proudly put her family first. Joyce and her husband of 34 years, Bob, enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren above all else.

Her husband, Robert Bradshaw Fleming, along with her brothers: Luther Thomas McClung, James Howard McClung and her sister Imogene Fargason have also preceded her in passing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Stephen T. Parker ( Allyson ), Chandler L. Parker ( Jennifer) , granddaughters Ashleigh Mae Parker, Elizabeth Grace Parker and Molly Kathryn Parker, her sister Janyce Fay Coussens (Toby ) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In her last years, Joyce was cared for and loved by many very special people at Sunrise Senior Living. Joyce's family is grateful to all of those wonderful people for their tireless dedication and hours and hours of patience.

The family will be having a private ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
