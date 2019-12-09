|
Joyce Marie Alsmiller Kamenish
Louisville - Joyce Marie Alsmiller Kamenish, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with her family at her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A native of Louisville, she was the daughter of Paul Edward Alsmiller and Mildred Marie Moran Alsmiller. She was also the niece of six devoted aunts.
Joyce was a proud 1947 graduate of Presentation Academy and was the first college graduate in her family, receiving her bachelor's degree from Spalding University (formerly Nazareth College). She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.
A talented seamstress, Joyce enjoyed making clothes for her family and herself, as well as creating several decorative projects for her home. She was also passionate about quilting, and loved working with fabrics and textiles of all kinds. Throughout the years, she also crafted needlepoint pieces, and was a formidable crocheter and knitter.
She was an avid fan of both University of Louisville and University of Kentucky sports, but especially enjoyed cheering for the Louisville men's and women's basketball teams.
Her love of music, both jazz and classical, was passed along to her children. She attended concerts by the greats — Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett and Elliot Lawrence, among others.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Albert F. "Bud" Kamenish, a Courier-Journal & Times newspaper photographer. In 1953, while still newlyweds, the two of them appeared on a live TV broadcast of the NBC game show, The Big Payoff, and walked away with the entire prize lot, which included a Kaiser Manhattan automobile, a full-length mink coat and a trip to Europe. While in Paris on the trip, Joyce and Bud attended the spring fashion runway shows, with Joyce making notes about the gowns, and Bud photographing them — all of which was transmitted back to Louisville and appeared in the Courier-Journal's Features section.
Joyce is survived by three daughters, Dr. Paula K. Kamenish, Leah K. Brymer and her husband, Bob, and Gail M. Kamenish; two sons, Michael K. Kamenish and Mark L. Kamenish and his wife, Carol. In addition to her accomplished children, Joyce was proud of her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her network of longtime friends and extended family was also important to her.
A celebration of her life will be held at 7 p.m., Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, with visitation that afternoon, from 3:30-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers gestures of remembrance of our mother be made as donations to the Joyce Alsmiller Kamenish Scholarship Fund, care of Presentation Academy, 861 S. 4th St., Louisville, Ky. 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019