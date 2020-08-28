1/1
Joyce Marie Schimpeler
1935 - 2020
Joyce Marie Schimpeler

LOUISVILLE - Joyce Marie Schimpeler, age 85, went to eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born February 4th, 1935 in New Hope, KY to John (J.P.) and Marie (Mattingly) Cusick. She was married to her loving spouse Raymond (Ray) for 59 years and devoted her time to caring for him, her children and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Ray, daughters Whitney Brown (Kim Florence), Stacie Decker (Phil Decker), Sarah Dean (Kevin Dean), and Karen Jackson and Linda Yokley of Henderson, KY as well as numerous grand and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank KeAnna Kirksey for exceptional caregiving over the last several years, making her final days peaceful and comfortable. At the request of the family, services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
